A$AP Rocky stays strong for Rihanna amid ongoing gun trial: Source

A$AP Rocky stays strong for Rihanna amid ongoing gun trial

A$AP Rocky stayed strong for Rihanna in the past few weeks while on trial.

On February 18, a jury acquitted the rapper in his felony assault trial.

As per a report by People, a source told the outlet that the Fashion Killa rapper put a "brave face" on for Rihanna.

"There are really no words to express how relieved they are. Not accepting the plea deal was a gamble, but he always had faith in his legal team," the tipster told the publisher.

"He's been putting on a brave face to not stress Rihanna out more, but it was obvious yesterday that it's been very stressful for him," the insider said of Rocky.

It is pertinent to mention that in November 2021, Rocky was accused of firing a semi-auto firearm at A$AP Relli, who was his former friend and A$AP Mob member, during an alteration near a Hollywood hotel.

As soon as the first verdict was released, the father of two, who was on trial for two counts of felony assault with a semi-automatic handgun, quickly stepped over the stand to embrace his mother, sister, and Rihanna.

"Thank y'all for saving my life. Thank y'all for making the right decision," he said.

Moreover, after the trial, Rihanna took to her Instagram stories to express her gratitude

"The glory belongs to God and God alone!" she wrote, adding, "Thankful, humbled by His mercy!"