Meghan Markle ‘hooked' on proving she's different from the rest of the world

Meghan Markle and her husband’s bid to continually remind people that they ‘still have’ royal linkages has sparked a wave of backlash once more, and this time around it surrounds the Invictus Games.

Everything has been brought to the center by royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser.

She shared everything in a candid chat with News.com.au and started off by writing, “For someone who espouses Gloria Steinem’s ‘linked not ranked’ ethos, Meghan - and Harry too - really are hooked on reasserting their royal distinction every hot chance they get.”

“Like on Netflix stationery and their website and Instagram and at conferences and when travelling and when getting into the jam peddling game and” others, she reiterated by saying.

Because according to Ms Elser, “here we are, five long years after the Sussexes upped their designer sticks, consciously decided to exclude themselves from the royal narrative and tootled off to rusticate in California and - yet they never seem to miss an opportunity to remind us they are still royal.”

All in all, “the incongruity of them wanting to be both free agents, unbound by all that stuffy protocol business, and to still claim membership of the very same monarchy they couldn’t get away from fast enough when it suits them never seems to have outwardly caused them even a twinge of worry,” she also noted before signing off.