Justin Bieber showcases support for Hailey Bieber's brand amid split rumors

Justin Bieber is making a public display of affection for wife Hailey Bieber amid ongoing speculation about their marriage.

The 30-year-old singer attended Hailey’s Rhode pop-up shop launch in Los Angeles on Tuesday, joining a star-studded guest list celebrating the model’s expanding beauty brand.

On Wednesday, the Peaches hitmaker took to Instagram to congratulate his wife, sharing intimate photos from the exclusive event.

In regards to this, Bieber captioned the post as, “Congrats baby on your beautiful pop-up,” which featured the couple in affectionate poses, including one where he wrapped his arms around Hailey, who stunned in a sleek black dress.

Moreover, the Rhode launch party showcased the brand’s latest collection of lip liners, with guests treated to signature cocktails and exclusive product samples, as per Daily Mail.

Celebrity attendees included The Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart, social media influencer Stassie Karanikolaou, and makeup artist Patrick Ta.

As per the publication, photos confirmed his presence despite initial fan concerns that Justin had skipped the event.

The couple later dined with friends at Funke restaurant in Beverly Hills.

Furthermore, recent rumors have circulated about strain in their marriage, with reports suggesting Justin has struggled with the pressures of fame and public life.

However, their recent Valentine's Day outing and social media interactions suggest they remain committed to each other, as per the outlet.