Major setback for DC's new film comes to light?

February 20, 2025

Sgt. Rock is the latest film from DC Comics, which is in the works. However, Daniel Craig, who was said to play the title role, reportedly dropped out.

Reports for a while said the Bond star to reunite with his Queer director Luca Guadagnino and screenwriter Justin Kuritzkes.

Variety, however, reported the British actor was never officially attached to the project.

It’s not clear the exact reason the British star exits out of consideration for the role.

THR, which first broke the news, reported that his schedule might run at odds with the film’s shooting, possibly beginning this summer.

Another reason, the report added, had to do with the poor performance of Queer, which left him soured.

Regardless, the role Daniel has been under consideration has now set its eyes on Jeremy Allen White.

If he is locked in, he will play Sgt. Rock is not a classic superhero, but his abilities border on superhuman. In the comics, he is a leader of the Easy Company during World War II.

This film offers a glimpse into the wide breadth of content James Gunn and Peter Safran intend to make under their watch in DC.

