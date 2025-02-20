 
Justin Timberlake felt ashamed after letting Jessica Biel down: Report

Jessica Biel was reportedly mad at Justin Timberlake when he was arrested for driving under the influence in June 2024

February 20, 2025

Justin Timberlake is reportedly trying to do better after his infamous DUI arrest.

According to the latest findings of RadarOnline.com, the couple’s marriage was hanging by the thread but now they are “flourishing” again.

Reportedly, the musician has promised his estranged wife that he will kick off his bad habits and has started to cut back on “booze.”

It is pertinent to mention that Justin shares two sons with Jessica - Silas, 9, and Phineas, 4.

Speaking of the DUI arrest, the spy confided about the former boyfriend of Justin Timberlake, “Knowing he’d let Jessica down — again,” adding, “He felt ashamed.”

This report was confirmed by previous findings which claimed that Justin has been working to regain Jessica Biel's trust after his arrest in June 2024.

“Jessica and Justin are spending more time together and are happier and more relaxed,” said the source.

“Justin has taken time to reevaluate his priorities,” the insider added and concluded, “He hasn’t been going out as much and is staying in more with Jessica and the kids.”

