Meghan Markle selling herself & Princess Lilibet to the highest bidder

Meghan Markle has just faced the brunt of ridicule and bashing, all because of her decision to feature Princess Lilibet in her brand title image for As Ever.

Author Jane Moore wrote all of this down in a piece for The Sun and it claims “As an actress, Meghan is clearly accomplished at speaking to camera as if she’s been caught in an unguarded moment.”

Including Princess Lilibet in the brand website also didn’t sit well and promoted the writer to add, “You can’t see the child’s face but if, as the couple have repeatedly said, you want complete privacy for your kids, then it’s probably best to leave them out of any public-facing initiatives altogether.”

The bashing didn’t end there either because the writer added that the entire Instagram video was also “a reminder that, had she stayed in the UK as part of the Royal Family, she would have been a great asset to various charity initiatives.”

But its becoming evident to Ms Moore at least that the couple’s “decision to walk out and plough their own furrow rapidly led to realisation that, in the dog-eat-dog world of corporate America, being an ex-royal doesn’t cut the mustard if there’s no other skill set to go with it.”

“Hence why Meghan is now trying to flog us over-priced mustard etc to pay the bills.”

All in all, “she and Harry want the cake of constantly bleating about their need for privacy while eating up whatever profit they can make by flogging themselves to the highest bidder. As Ever,” the writer also concluded by saying.