Meghan Markle's growing more and more desperate for a major career shift: Here's why

Meghan Markle’s desperation to break free from her hated image has become a hot topic of discussion among experts who believe her only motive is because ‘eagerness’ to go from ‘royal wrecker’ to ‘homemaker’.

This comment has been issued by royal author and expert Ingrid Seward.

She shared all of this in one of her interviews with Fabulous, and in it she claimed the Duchess is attempting to reinvent how she’s viewed entirely by using With Love, Meghan.

Per the expert, her intention is reportedly to create “homely image of herself”.

“I think she really enjoys cooking so I think what she wants to project is her image as a homemaker rather than a 'royal wrecker',” the expert said.

“You remember with Kate - we've seen Kate cooking with Mary Berry, we've seen Kate making cakes, and we know that Kate is a very accomplished cook. So I think Meghan wants to try and get one over her too.”

But most of all, “I think Meghan is desperate to get some good publicity. That's what I think it's all about, and she wants to project this very homely image of herself,” she also admitted.

However, the delay that came about, due to the devastating California wildfires spells ‘problems’ for the Duchess, the expert believes and, “I think it would have suited her better if it had all come a bit quicker. I think the delay isn't good for them.”