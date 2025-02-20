Elton John takes major step despite health problems

Sir Elton John just announced he would be closing this year’s F1 race, a huge motor racing event, scheduled to be held from October 3 to 5.

This comes two years after he concluded his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, with an emotional show in Stockholm, Sweden.

The Hakuna Matata hitmaker will now delight his fans by returning to the stage for his highly anticipated performance at the Padang Stage in Zone 4 after the F1 race, on October 5, bringing the event to a close.

Elton appears on the bill alongside K-pop star, G-Dragon, who will be kicking off the race event at the Padang Stage on Friday October 3.

As per the organisers, more live acts are to be unveiled “soon” for the “three days of non-stop race action” in Singapore.

While a press release read: “Race fans are in for a treat as the 2025 Formula 1 season gears up to be a thrilling spectacle, with Lewis Hamilton’s debut with Scuderia Ferrari, and five new faces taking on the tricky turns of the Marina Bay Street Circuit for the very first time as Singapore hosts the 18th round of a gruelling 24-round season.

“This year also marks the 75th anniversary of the FIA Formula One World Championship and marks the final season of the current V6 hybrid turbo power unit configuration,” it concluded.