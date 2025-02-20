Photo: Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner closer than ever after Lopez split: Source

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck have reportedly put their differences aside and have become close once again.

According to the latest report of In Touch, Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck have healed from their messy divorce.

Sharing more details about their bond, a source told the outlet, “They had a very difficult breakup, but they’ve healed those wounds and are incredibly close.”

In addition to this, the source claimed that the Daredevil couple’s bond “goes beyond coparenting.”

Shunning any possibility of a rekindling spark, the insider explained, “They have a deep, meaningful friendship.”

Some friends “might say they’re closer now than they were when they were married,” added the source.

Conclusively, the source mentioned that some people even think “maybe they’ve gotten a little too close for comfort” given that Ben Affleck just finalized divorce from Jennifer Lopez marking the end of their 21-month-old marriage.