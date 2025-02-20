Nicolas Cage faces bombshell lawsuit from ex-wife Christina Fulton

'Ghost Rider' star faces bombshell lawsuit from ex-wife Christina Fulton

Nicolas Cage is facing a shocking lawsuit from his ex-wife, Christina Fulton, who claimed the actor enabled their son’s alleged attack on her.

PEOPLE obtained legal documents on Wednesday, February 19, in which Christina stated that the Family Man star did not pay attention to their son Weston Coppola Cage’s mental health problems.

In a lawsuit filed in the Superior Court of California in Los Angeles County, Christina said Nicolas did not step in to help their son, explaining, “Weston has a long history of mental and psychological disorder and a history of committing violent assault and battery and harming numerous individuals.”

"Nicolas has been aware of Weston's history and nevertheless failed to take action to prevent Weston from committing acts of violence and harming others,” she added.

"Nicolas knew, or should have known, that Weston posed a serious and imminent danger to others, including Plaintiff, based on his documented history of violent assaults, substance abuse, and mental instability," Christina reported.

In addition, she said the 61-year-old actor and film producer did not give him "necessary psychiatric" help; rather, he "allowed Weston’s actions" before the incident happened.

Notably, the lawsuit was filed nearly a year after Weston allegedly attacked his mother in his condo building’s elevator, lobby, and parking lot and caused "severe and life-threatening injuries."

For the unversed, on April 28, 2024, the 33-year-old Weston and Christina got into an argument that turned physical, which she denied at that time and quipped that her son experienced a “mental health crisis,” and she was trying to calm him down.

However, Weston was arrested in July 2024 for assault with a deadly weapon and later released on bond.

After his arrest, Christina stated, “I was brutally assaulted” and added, "It is imperative” that her son “receives the help he desperately needs.”

It is pertinent to mention that Nicolas Cage and Christina Fulton, who married in 1995 and separated in 2001, welcomed their only child, son Weston, in 1990, five years before their marriage.