Rihanna, ASAP Rocky's big plans after legal victory revealed

ASAP Rocky was found not guilty in his assault trial on February 18

By
Web Desk
|

February 20, 2025

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky's plans after a stressful month have been revealed.

Just days after the rapper was found not guilty in his assault trial, Rihanna and Rocky are focusing on their family now, as per People Magazine.

Inside source has told the outlet that the couple, who share two sons, RZA and Riot together, "have lived in this stressful bubble for the past month. It’s been all about the trial."

"They are planning a family trip with the kids to spend some quality family time and to get their minds in a better place," the source added.

The Diamonds singer has shown her support throughout the trial, even bringing their children to court.

On February 18, when the not guilty verdict was read, Rocky, 36, hugged Rihanna, his mother, and sister in relief. He said to the jury, "Thank y’all for saving my life. Thank y’all for making the right decision."

Moreover, ASAP Rocky also expressed gratitude on Instagram Stories later. “The glory belongs to God and God alone! Thankful, humbled by His mercy!” he wrote.

