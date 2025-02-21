 
Jessica Simpson embracing new normal post Eric Johanson split: Report

Reports say Jessica Simpson is moving on from her split from Eric Johanson

February 21, 2025

Photo: Jessica Simpson embracing new normal post Eric Johanson split: Report
Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson recently called it quits after 10 years of marriage.

For those unversed, Jessica announced her separation from the former NFL player Eric on January 14. The couple are the parents to three children - Maxi, 12, Ace, 11, and Birdie, 5.

Nonetheless, this heartbreak is not holding the songstress back as per the newest report of Life & Style.

A source told the outlet that Jessica is on the journey “to heal herself” and has been penning new songs about resilience and strength.

“Jessica is beginning to accept this new normal,” the spy continued.

In conclusion, the source remarked, “She is focusing on herself, her new career opportunities that are happening and, of course, her family.”

Previously, a source privy to Us Weekly also reported, "For Jessica, he is not what she needs. It’s just not working and hasn’t for a while. She has the best kids and they are healthy and love is there.”

“She isn’t going to worry about [what he is doing] and is doing her thing too. She has her own mind, money, and family support for whatever happens,” added the confidant.

