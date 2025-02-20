Queen Camilla holding on to THIS asset

Queen Camilla and King Charles mainly reside in Buckingham Palace but they do also opt to stay at their Clarence House, in London.

While essential renovations in Buckingham Palace take place, the royal monarchs, whose main residence has remained the Clarence House since 2003, are expected to live there until at least 2027.

To escape the rathe fast-paced city, Charles and Camilla also tend to retreat to the idyllic sanctuary of Highgrove in Gloucestershire, a place renowned to be the 77-year-old ruler’s favourite.

However, many do not know that the royal consort has her own little haven to go to, in the alluring countryside of Wiltshire, Ray Mill House, that has been hers since the early 1990s.

After Queen Elizabeth II passed away, it was reported that Camilla sought comfort in this residence after a week of mourning.

In September 2022, after the late Majesty’s funeral, Charles returned to his home in Highgrove while the Camilla went to Ray Mill residence.

She bought the place after splitting from her first husband, Andrew Parker Bowles in 1994 and has lived there between 1996 and 2003.

The place has also served as a background for her 75th birthday photoshoot, which was done by the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton.