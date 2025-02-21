Nicolas Cage lawyer breaks silence on shocking lawsuit from Christina Fulton

Nicolas Cage recently faced a shocking lawsuit from his ex Christina Fulton, claiming that he enabled their son Weston Coppola Cage’s alleged assault on her.

Now, as per People Magazine, the actor and producer’s lawyer has dismissed the lawsuit, calling Christina's allegations “absurd and frivolous.”

For those unaware, Christina’s lawsuit claims that Nicolas ignored Weston’s mental health issues and allowed his reckless behavior, which led to a physical altercation between her and Weston on April 28, 2024. Weston, 34, was arrested in July on assault charges but was later released on bond.

However, Nicolas’ lawyer has responded to the lawsuit, stating, “The allegations by Christina Fulton against Nicolas Cage are absurd and frivolous.”

“Weston Coppola is a 34-year-old man. Mr. Cage does not control Weston's behavior in any manner and is not responsible for Weston's alleged assault of his mother," they added.

It is worth mentioning that Christina also claims that Nicolas knew about Weston’s violent history but still supported him financially, including paying for his condo in Los Angeles. She also alleges Cage drank alcohol with Weston Coppola Cage despite his history of substance abuse.

Christina Fulton insists that Nicolas Cage should have taken steps to prevent the alleged incident.