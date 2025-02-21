Meghan Markle's attempt to ‘rescue' brand has invited new crisis

Meghan Markle has pushed herself in another crisis after she is set to face legal action.



The Duchess of Sussex, who recently relaunched her lifestyle brand with the name ‘As Ever,’ has upset the mayor of Porreres for copying their logo.

Speaking about Meghan, commentator Kinsey Schofield told GB News: "The As Ever landing page is just an email collection web page, which is exactly what American Riviera Orchard has been for almost a year now, so she was clearly unable to get the trademark for American Riviera Orchard.”

She added: “This is a crisis pivot or a rebrand rescue that we are seeing in real-time as she's got a Netflixshow that premieres in two weeks."

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.