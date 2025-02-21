Kylie Kelce clarifies claim about skipping Taylor Swift's home-cooked meal

Kylie Kelce insists her comment about Taylor Swift's home-cooked meal was misunderstood.

In a recent episode of Not Gonna Lie, the podcast host clarified a recent statement she made in another podcast show about not eating during Swift's home-cooked dinner.

The soon-to-be mom-of-four insisted that there was a "bit of confusion" regarding the double date between her and husband Jason Kelce, his brother Travis Kelce, and Swift.

"There was a little bit of confusion because that meal at home was like a private dinner," she said of their double date, for which Swift had hired "an outstanding chef to prepare the meal."

"The home-cooked meals that I did not get to enjoy were not because I refused to eat them, but because the child in my womb overwhelmed me with hormones that suggested that if I consume anything other than crackers that it might be seen again if you catch my drift," she explained.

"Anyone that has experiences pregnancy nausea knows that it's not a choice. At eight weeks, that's not a choice," added the former athlete.

"I've known women who've lived on only waffles for their entire first trimester. There are women who can only stomach cereal or crackers or pretzels," she explained. "And you know what? Sometimes that's me."

Kylie iterated that she "didn't refuse anything," contrary to the home-cooked meal confusion. "I wouldn't refuse anything, especially if I was without child," she maintained.

Kylie also made it clear that she did not necessarily remain empty-stomach as one dish that she managed to have was made by Swift.

"I believe they were confetti, like Funfetti pancakes," Kylie said. "Regardless, they hit. They were so good. Baby liked them, I loved them. They were very, very good."

Kylie also called out publications that twisted the narrative.

"Why are we trying to pit women against women? Why we doing that? That seems dumb and counterproductive," she said in reference to her and Swift.

"Anyone that asks me in person, I am very forthcoming about how much I love and appreciate her and the fact that I love that you can tell how happy Travis is and that's what I care about," she made clear. "So let's not pit women against women."

The clarification comes after Kylie's February 21 appearance on Call Her Daddy podcast where she was asked if she's eaten Swift's home-cooked meals.

"I don't know that I really ate the meal," Kylie told host Alex Cooper. "This is going to sound terrible," she added before explaining why.

"I didn't really eat the meal because I was eight weeks pregnant," Kylie said at the time. "It was one of those where like nothing would sit with me."

Kylie and Jason, who wed in 2018, are the parents of three daughters Wyatt, 5, Elliotte, 3, and Bennett, almost 2, and are currently expecting their fourth baby together.