Kourtney Kardashian turns heads with stylish look in Calabasas

Kourtney Kardashian was spotted in Calabasas on Thursday, effortlessly blending style and comfort in a beige trench coat.

The 45-year-old reality star paired the chic outerwear with a black crew-neck top, skintight leggings, and black moto boots.

While completing her look, she accessorized with a small black purse and glossy onyx sunglasses while her dark hair flowed freely in the breeze.

According to Daily Mail, the outing came shortly after Kardashian opened up about the challenges of blending her family with husband Travis Barker’s.

On the latest episode of The Kardashians, she revealed that moving in together required significant adjustment for both their children.

In regards to this, she shared, “Travis and I have really been taking our time figuring out where it makes sense for us to live together because the kids are so comfortable in their spaces.”

Moreover, after maintaining separate homes even after their 2022 wedding, the couple finally moved in together in late 2023 following the birth of their son, Rocky.

Kardashian, who shares three children with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, emphasized her commitment to creating a home that accommodates both her children and Barker’s three kids from his previous marriage, as per the publication.

Despite the transition, Kardashian remains optimistic about their future as a family as she stated, “I really want to get it to where our family can enjoy our house. I’m definitely making space for everyone.”