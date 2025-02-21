Selena Gomez, Gracie Abrams cuddle up for major new project release

Selena Gomez and Gracie Abrams unveiled the music video for their new single, Call Me When You Break Up, a heartfelt track from Gomez’s upcoming collaborative album I Said I Love You First with Benny Blanco.

Released on Thursday evening, the video featured an intimate, front-facing iPhone recording of the duo, who sang about longing for lost love while cuddling up together.

According to Daily Mail, the song’s sentimental lyrics are juxtaposed with an upbeat pop melody, creating a bittersweet contrast.

Moreover, Gomez and Abrams both sported matching brunette bobs in the video, which started with Gomez sitting alone on a king-size bed before passing the camera to Abrams.

Additionally, the two harmonized throughout, capturing the emotional depth of the track with lyrics such as "We're so meant for each other, I mean, God, when will you wake up?"

Furthermore, a surprise moment in the video features music producer Benny Blanco, Gomez’s fiancé, interrupting the duo and embracing the singer, reinforcing the song’s theme of finding true love.

This release follows Gomez and Blanco’s recent single Scared of Loving You and comes ahead of their album’s official launch on March 21.