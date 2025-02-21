Queen Camilla meets survivors of domestic abuse in London

Queen Camilla visited the Asian Women’s Resource Centre (AWRC), a charity dedicated to providing support for women and children from Black, Minority and Ethnic (BME) backgrounds who have been affected by domestic abuse, forced marriage, honour-based or faith-based abuse.

Marking AWRC's 45th anniversary, the Queen has officially opened the centre’s new Healing Garden, a space for reflection and rejuvenation for women, staff and the wider community.

The Asian Women's Resource Centre (AWRC) is a grassroots charity based in the London Borough of Brent.

During a tour of the centre, the queen met survivors of domestic abuse who have received help from the AWRC and took part in an arts activity, designed to help process trauma.

The Queen has spent years highlighting the work of domestic abuse charities in the UK and overseas with the aim of breaking the taboo around the subject.

Last November, the ITV aired a new documentary film, ‘Her Majesty The Queen: Behind Closed Doors’, following the Queen’s work with survivors and charities over the course of a year as they tried to tackle violence against women.