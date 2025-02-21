 
Justin Bieber pens heartfelt note on his life's journey

Justin Bieber reflects on growth and spirituality in new message

Web Desk
February 21, 2025

Justin Bieber recently shared a personal message on Instagram about maturity, spirituality, and embracing change.

Addressing his journey, the Peaches singer emphasized the importance of letting go rather than striving harder to follow rules.

“It’s time to grow up,” Bieber wrote in a February 20 Instagram Story, accompanied by John Mayer’s hit, Free Fallin.

He reflected on love being more powerful than rules and encouraged his followers to embrace love rather than focus on strict guidelines.

“I tried to follow the rules,” he continued. “I’m not good at it. But u dont need to follow rules to enter into a life of love. U just receive so enter love living! God always grants us love! Its one of his promises! Upon receiving Gods love! U start to change and start following love.”

The 30-year-old, known for openly discussing his Christian faith, shared how shifting his focus to spirituality has helped him evolve.

“You dont work to mature,” he explained. “You let go to mature! Today im letting go and remembering the weight isnt on me to change. The weight is on God.”

While Bieber didn’t specify what inspired his post, it comes amid ongoing speculation about his marriage to Hailey Bieber, which the couple has consistently denied.

