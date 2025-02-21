Kate Middleton shares latest health update: 'Clear step forward'

Kensington Palace has apparently released major update on Kate Middleton’s health with big announcement.

The Prince and Princess of Wales will visit south Wales next week ahead of St David’s Day, the palace has confirmed.

Royal expert Kate Mansey took to X, formerly Twitter handle and shared Kensington Palace announcement which also reads, “They’ll go to Pontypridd on February 26 to meet people affected by severe flooding caused by Storm Bert and Storm Darragh in December.”

Following this announcement, one royal expert tells Marie Claire, Kate and William are marking "a new chapter."

Royal historian Jessica Storoschuk told the publication, "William and Catherine's announcement of their upcoming trip to Wales without a press embargo is certainly signaling a new chapter for the couple, as it shows their confidence that they will not need to cancel or postpone due to health issues.”

The expert continued, "Understandably, they have been hesitant in the last year to confirm any engagements should they need to adapt, but this is a clear step forward.”