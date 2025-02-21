 
Meghan Markle branded 'copycat' for mimicking Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle accused of copying Kate Middleton after her recent social media post

Web Desk
February 21, 2025

Meghan Markle was branded “copycat” after social media trolls accused her of copying Kate Middleton following her recent social media post.

The Duchess of Sussex posted a vision board for her As Ever lifestyle brand on her Instagram account, sparking debate that she is trying to copy the Princess of Wales.

The vision board featured some handwritten notes, inspirational quotes, and a watercolor painting of herself and Prince Harry.

However, a green star bearing her son Archie's name caught the attention of the critics, who claimed the post was an attempt to mimic Kate, who recently shared portraits drawn by her children.

"Don't forget, the real reason she posted that was to show 'Archie's artwork' since Catherine put out her kids' artwork the other day,” one person wrote on social media, as per The Sun.

Another added, "She's so predictable..as ever, a copycat!"

"She had to get a kids drawing in there. Copying Princess Catherine again,” one comment read, while another added, "Fake, staged for Instagram, fake."

