Nicole Kidman says she ‘hates’ being called THIS

February 21, 2025

A famed actress and film producer, Nicole Kidman, has revealed there is one compliment she absolutely dislikes hearing.

While conversing with Time Magazine, the 57-year-old shared that she "hates" being called a "superwoman."

Articulating her feelings, Kidman said, "People go, 'You're a superwoman.' I hate it."

The Big Little Lies star went on to admit that she does not "feel super" as she gets tired like everyone else because of the constant pressure of "making people happy."

Kidman also confessed that she struggles with saying "no" and feels she "must say yes to roles because it helps create jobs."

Notably, this revelation came after the Babygirl actress told the same outlet that she "was so terrified" when she could not breastfeed after giving birth.

At that time, Kidman asked herself, "What just happened? Where's my milk?"

"I remember standing naked in the shower, and my sister helped me. She was my source of strength. She'd had five children - she had the wisdom to pass on," she said.

For the unversed, Kidman and her husband Keith Urban, whom she married in 2006, have two daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret.

She gave birth to the 16-year-old Rose; however, the 14-year-old Margaret was born via surrogacy.

It is essential to note that Nicole Kidman and her first husband, Tom Cruise, adopted two children, Bella, 32, and Connor, 30.

