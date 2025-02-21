Real reason Rihanna attended A$AP Rocky’s trial

Rihanna’s real motive in attending her beau A$AP Rocky's felony gun assault trial has been revealed by the rapper’s attorney.

According to attorney Joe Tacopina, A$AP wanted Rihanna to keep away from the proceedings in order to be shielded from the stress of it.

Joe discussed the outside the matter court after getting the Praise The Lord rapper acquitted.

“He didn’t want her there ... I was sort of supporting his decision to keep her away - the trial is not about Rihanna,” he said, per the Daily Mail.

However, the Fenty Beauty founder was adamant that she’d be there to support her baby-daddy.

“She called me one day and she said, ‘You know, Joe, wild horses aren’t gonna keep me away,’” Joe recalled.

He noted that the Diamonds hitmaker brought a “sense of calm that was obvious” and “as far as support, she was a rock for Rocky.”

He said Rihanna “obviously is enormously devoted and protective of her beautiful family, which included Rocky.”

After the not-guilty verdicts were announced, the singer’s sigh of relief could be heard and she cried as the rapper went to her and hugged her.

“After the verdict, her emotions came to the forefront, crying, hugging Rocky, hugging me, hugging Rocky’s family, Joe added of Rihanna. “With me, she could not have been more appreciative of the work we were doing and was always gracious.”