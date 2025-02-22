 
Blake Lively reacts to ‘insulting' jibe at ‘It Ends With Us' battle

Blake Lively previously sued her ‘It Ends With Us’ co-star, Justin Baldoni

Web Desk
February 22, 2025

Blake Lively just reacted to the rather insensitive cover that The Hollywood Reporter issued recently.

In the visuals, a war can be seen depicted between her and It Ends With Us co-star, Justin Baldoni, amid Lively’s s**ual harassment lawsuit against him.

A spokesperson for the Gossip Girl alum quickly issued a statement to Daily Mail and mentioned, “The Hollywood Reporter should be ashamed of itself.”

They continued, “The framing in this picture is outrageously insulting as it plays into every s**ist trope about women who dare file a workplace complaint, turning them into the aggressor, and suggesting they deserve the retaliation that comes their way.”

“In addition, the story is extremely offensive as it incredibly seems to explain away documented examples of sexual harassment and retaliation by calling them ‘cultural misunderstandings,’” the spokesperson added.

Additionally, the latest The Hollywood Reporter issue has also caused backlash on social media where many users sympathize over the actress’ lawsuit.

The animation showcases Lively slinging a cellphone at Baldoni, who held a copy of the novel, It Ends With Us.

This artwork is in fact a biblical reference to the story of David and Goliath in the Bible, in which a small shepherd boy defies all odds by taking down a giant.

The cover featuring Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni comes just a few days after she filed an amended complaint against the Jane The Virgin actor, claiming that he made other women uncomfortable on the set of It Ends With Us as well.

This complaint came after Baldoni countersued Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds for 400 million dollars, accusing them of defamation, a response to the 37-year-old actress’s harassment lawsuit.  

