Princess Anne celebrates scientific achievement, innovation

Anne, the Princess Royal visited the new UCL East Campus on Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in Stratford to celebrates scientific achievement and innovation in London.

The royal family released Princess Anne’s photos on social media, saying while on the visit, the Princess Royal watched a demonstration by UCL Robotics and Autonomous Systems researchers who are using AI to train robots to help with search and rescue operations and to make surgery safer and more precise.

Anne was visiting the campus in her role as Chancellor of the University of London, of which UCL is a member institution, and heard from researchers, students, and citizen scientists about the impact of research and sciences in tackling global challenges.

Later, in the evening, the Princess, as Patron, attended the WISE awards, an evening celebrating the pioneering individuals driving gender equity in STEM.

She presented the awards for The Princess Royal’s WISE Lifetime Achievement and The Princess Royal’s WISE Rising Star Award.