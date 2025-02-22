Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson take major step for L.A. wildfires relief

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have pledged $1 million to aid victims of the devastating Los Angeles wildfires after their home narrowly escaped the flames in January.

The couple, who have been married for nearly 37 years, announced their donation on Instagram, expressing their condolences to those affected and gratitude to first responders.

In regard to this, they wrote, "We see the loss and devastation caused by the Altadena and Palisades fires. The challenge for these communities is immense."

According to Daily Mail, their donation will be distributed among five organizations: the Motion Picture and Television Fund, the Los Angeles Fire Foundation, the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Disaster Relief Fund, the American Red Cross, and MusiCares.

Moreover, the Hollywood power couple also encouraged others to contribute. "If you can, please join us in donating. Everything helps," they urged.

Meanwhile, Hanks and Wilson join a growing list of celebrities, including Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Paris Hilton, and Beyoncé, who have contributed to fire relief efforts.

Additionally, the wildfires, which swept through Pacific Palisades and Hollywood Hills last month, destroyed several celebrity homes, including those of Anthony Hopkins, Anna Faris, and Miles Teller.