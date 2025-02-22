Selena Gomez threatened to be exposed by old pal

Selena Gomez may have just found maintaining normalcy in her rather publicized life by keeping friends who avoid spotlight.

The Who Says singer is now caught up in a rather volatile “feud” with a former pal who is now threatening to “expose” a currently unnamed famous celebrity.

This is none other than Carolin Franklin, with whom, Selena was friends for the past decade.

Even though the 32-year-old star remains close to Caroline’s sister, Connar and even attended her wedding, Selena has not been with Caroline herself since 2023.

Additionally, between the years 2023 and 2024, the Calm Down hitmaker unfollowed Caroline from her socials, with many fans believing it was over the elections having Selena rethink her life choices and friendships.

Now, Caroline is threatening to expose a certain celebrity, whose name she has kept hidden but many users of social media believe it is Selena she aims to expose.

A source spilled to Daily Mail, “Selena is not worried about Caroline. No one is,' adding that Caro's recent behavior 'feels like attention seeking.”

A few days ago, Caroline posted on her Instagram, “And to all the phony celebrities who talk about human rights and feminism, but will never mention this mother and her babies... you guys are so full of s***t. Performative activism at its finest.”

She then promised, “When I decide how and when to expose you...I will address it with the most detail and sincerity to the 10 year friendship I experienced and survived. Under oath.”

A source confirmed that Selena Gomez is certain that the post is 100 percent about her and even clarified that she does not let politics in between her and her friends.