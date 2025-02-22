Sydney Sweeney, Jonathan Davino's wedding postponed for THIS reason

The real reason behind the postponement of Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino's wedding has been revealed.

An insider spilled to TMZ on Saturday that the Anyone But You actress delayed her wedding to Jonathan due to her busy work schedule.

For those unversed, Sydney was reportedly set to marry the restaurateur this May, three years after the couple got engaged.

Last year, the 27-year-old actress told ET she was too busy to plan the wedding.

“I am so busy working! I'm a workaholic and I love it, I love it,” she said.

As per Daily Mail, Sydney has one project in production and two in pre-production, so she'll be busy filming soon.