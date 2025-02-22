 
Geo News

Hailey Bieber steps out to support Bella Hadid's new fashion launch

Bella Hadid was joined by Hailey Bieber, Stassie Karanikolaou and Frankies Bikinis founder Francesca Aiello

By
Web Desk
|

February 22, 2025

Hailey Bieber steps out to support Bella Hadids new fashion launch

Bella Hadid had the sweetest support system on her latest launch, complete with Hailey Bieber, Stassie Karanikolaou and Francesca Aiello.

The two models, YouTuber Karanikolaou and entrepreneur Aiello stepped out for a girls' night to celebrate the new venture on Thursday.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Bieber, 28, could be seen posing with girls from the night, enjoying cocktails and a Hello Kitty filter on their faces.

Hailey Bieber steps out to support Bella Hadids new fashion launch

At one point, Hadid, also 28, grabbed her friend's face and gave her cheek pull.

In a later clip, Karanikolaou, 27, could be seen jamming to Britney Spears' 2000 hit Lucky along with Bieber and Hadid. She and Bieber then gave Hadid a peck on the cheek.

Hailey Bieber steps out to support Bella Hadids new fashion launch

Francesca Aiello, the founder of Frankies Bikinis, also shared a few sneak peeks from the girls' night.

The co-designed collection by Hadid and Frankies Bikinis follows "15+ years of friendship" and has "bits of Bella sprinkled into the entire collection" — including suede bikinis and leather accents.

"There are hints to her roots in every single piece. truly cannot wait to unveil the entirety of this collection with you all," an Instagram caption read, noting its March 4 launch date.

Bieber also marketed her own makeup line Rhode as they dropped images from the celebratory night.

Kate Hudson reveals the bright future of her son
Kate Hudson reveals the bright future of her son
Amanda Holden reveals what brought 'Britain's Got Talent' filming to halt
Amanda Holden reveals what brought 'Britain's Got Talent' filming to halt
Prince William reacts to false rumours about Kate Middleton
Prince William reacts to false rumours about Kate Middleton
Jason Kelce reveals how he learned about Travis, Taylor Swift's romance
Jason Kelce reveals how he learned about Travis, Taylor Swift's romance
Jennifer Lopez acquires $21M L.A. estate after splitting from Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez acquires $21M L.A. estate after splitting from Ben Affleck
Rihanna to headline Glastonbury amid exciting plans
Rihanna to headline Glastonbury amid exciting plans
Andrew Garfield 'quietly' dating actress Monica Barbaro: Report
Andrew Garfield 'quietly' dating actress Monica Barbaro: Report
Ariana Grande dishes on her 'die-hard obsession' with a virtual game
Ariana Grande dishes on her 'die-hard obsession' with a virtual game