'Spider-Man 4' fans receive disappointing update

Spider-Man 4 release has been pushed a week back.

The fourth movie that would see Tom Holland return as the titular superhero will now grace the big screens on July 31, 2026 instead of July 24, 2026, as per Sony.

Spider-Man 4, which is being directed by Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton - will be released two weeks after Holland's Christopher Nolan film, The Odyssey.

Previously, the 28-year-old actor, renowned for spoiling films for fans during his talk show appearances, revealed that filming is due to start this summer.

On The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, in October, the host asked Holland what he knew of the movie to which he replied, "It’s happening."

After Fallon insisted on more info, Holland quipped, "Yeah, next summer. Next summer we start shooting, everything’s good to go, we’re nearly there, super exciting. I can’t wait."

Further details of the plot have been kept under wraps but the upcoming film will see Holland and his real-life fiancée, Zendaya, reprise their respective roles as Peter Parker and his partner, MJ.

Previously revealing what he thought of the script, Holland mentioned, "It needs work, but the writers are doing a great job.”

"I read it three weeks ago, and it really lit a fire in me. Zendaya and I sat down and read it together, and we at times were bouncing around the living room like, 'This is a real movie worthy of the fans' respect.' But there's a few things we need to figure out before we can get that really going, but it's exciting," he further noted.