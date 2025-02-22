 
Meghan Markle secretly reaches out to Kate Middleton seeking Buckingham Palace blessings

Meghan Markle's life has fallen short of her expectations after moving away from Kate Middleton, royal family

Web Desk
February 22, 2025

Meghan Markle has reportedly secretly reached out to sister-in-law Kate Middleton as the duchess is starting to realize she and Prince Harry made a major mistake by repeatedly trashing the royal family.

According to a report by Radar Online, Meghan is making secret phone calls to the Princess of Wales begging for help.

Archie and Lilibet doting mom now wants the blessing from Buckingham Palace, and the duchess is begging Kate to broker with the fractured family.

"Meghan is hoping to leverage Kate's generosity and good nature to get what she wants – an invitation back into the royal fold for her and Harry."

The royal insiders have also claimed Meghan Markle's life has fallen short of her expectations after she and Harry stepped down as senior royals.

"Her and Harry's $20 million Spotify podcast deal went bust, their Netflix polo documentary was trashed by critics, and her fledgling lifestyle brand – American Riviera Orchard – has stumbled out of the gate," the sources said.

The fresh claims come days after Meghan launched her new project ‘As Ever’

