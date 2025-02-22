Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's secret strategy to handle Trump criticism revealed

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are keeping their focus on their upcoming projects despite criticism from US President Donald Trump.

As reported by The i Paper, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are unlikely to get involved in politics.

With their upcoming Netflix show, With Love, Meghan and rebranded lifestyle brand, As Ever, the royal couple remain focused on avoiding any political dispute.

An inside source shared that on the final day of filming the Netflix show, Meghan gifted the crew personalized cookware. "She gave a speech on the last day of filming and graciously gifted Our Place pans and wooden spoons for the entire crew and engraved them in her own handwriting," the source stated. "It’s a tight-knit group and she made everybody feel welcome."

Another source stated, "They are committed to their collective mission of ‘showing up and doing good’ in the world."

Meghan and Harry are determined to "uplifting those they support, advocating for mental health, promoting sustainable practices, and pushing for social justice."

Additionally, one of the Duchess of Sussex's friends shared about Meghan's excitement about the show, saying, "She’s very excited about it and we all think it’s going to be really well received."

"I think we are seeing her as she was before. When she had The Tig and was on Suits, she was doing morning show cooking segments," another source shared.

For those unaware, this comes after Trump's recent comments, calling Meghan Markle a "terrible" wife and questioning Prince Harry's visa status.