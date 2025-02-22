Meghan Markle snubs Royal Family in new move

Meghan Markle's new move has excluded the Royal Family completely

Meghan Markle’s mood board seemed to be all about her with no sign of her time with the Royal Family, according to an expert.

The Duchess recently shared a vision board for her lifestyle business, As Ever. The board featured notes and pictures.

In the caption, Meghan wrote: "From memory lane to the memories I'm making today...".

But PR expert Nick Ede says the move seemed to be staged by Netflix and labelled it “cringey.”

Ede told The Sun: "Memory Lane to her is not being part of the royal family.”

"It's not actually about her own family. It's about the Tig which was her blog, which she did when she was doing Suits,” he continued.

"Her memory Lane is pictures of her and Harry and their dog that sadly passed away. But it's very much about her life, her life with Harry, and referencing a past life when she had a brand and I think that's really what this is about,” he added.

He argued that the Suits star is trying to bring back the people who used to read the Tig and “be a part of the new Meghan brand."

He further explained: "Some of the little notices she's put on there about love and my bum being bigger than my heart, they're all references back to when she was on the Tig, because that's got a Tig little motif on it.”

"It's very sanitized. It's not really about Harry. It's not really about the royal family. It's not really about her family, it's about Meghan," he noted.

Meghan Markle recently rebranded her lifestyle brand and changed its name from American Riviera Orchard to As Ever.