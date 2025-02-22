 
Prince William and Kate Middleton near major milestone

February 22, 2025

Prince William and Kate Middleton are more popular on Instagram than any other social media platform.

The couple regularly shares updates on their "Prince and Princess of Wales" X account but they have 12 million fewer followers on the Elon Musk-owned platform than they have on Instagram.

The future king and queen are about to hit 17 million followers on Instagram while on X, previously Twitter the Prince and Princess of Wales are nearing 3 million followers.

The couple are currently followed by 2.9 million people on X where their Valentin's Day post reached 1 million views earlier this month. 

Meanwhile, Princess Catherine and her husband have yet to hit one million subscribers on YouTube.

They have paid much less attention on their channel on the video sharing app.

It appears that the Kensington Palace team relies mostly on Instagram when it comes to connecting with royal family fans.   


