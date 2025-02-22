 
Geo News

Bindi, Robert Irwin remember Steve Irwin with touching tributes

The siblings post touching messages and throwback photos to celebrate their dad

By
News Desk
|

February 22, 2025

Bindi and Robert Irwin recently paid tribute to their late father, the legendary Steve Irwin, on his birthday.

Taking to her Instagram on Saturday, February 22, the 26-year-old Bindi and the 21-year-old Robert posted tributes for their dad Steve’s 63rd birthday.

She shared a photo of herself as a child kissing her dad on the cheek and wrote, “Happy Birthday, Dad. To the world, you will forever be remembered as the greatest Wildlife Warrior. To me, you’ll always be the most incredible dad and now our family’s guiding light. I love you and I miss you every day.”

On her Instagram Stories, the Dancing with the Stars alum also posted another childhood photo of herself wearing armbands while sitting on her dad’s lap by the sea.

Bindi also wrote a caption over the image that read, “Happy Birthday, Dad.”

In addition, Robert shared a throwback photo of Steve standing barefoot in a forest while holding a crocodile and captioned it, “Always my greatest inspiration.”

For the unversed, on September 4, 2006, Australian zookeeper, conservationist, and television host Steve died after a stingray attacked him while he was filming in the Great Barrier Reef.

The stingray’s barb went into his chest, piercing his thoracic wall and heart, causing severe injuries.

