Inside Meghan Markle's ‘gracious gifts' to cooking show crew

Meghan Markle is lauded for her genuine demeanour towards staff

February 23, 2025

Meghan Markle is a genuine sweetheart as an employer, says staff member.

The Duchess of Sussex, who wrapped up the filing of her Netflix cooking show titled ‘With Love, Meghan,’ sent special gifts to cast and crew.

While heaping praises for Meghan, an insider tells I Magazine: "She gave a speech on the last day of filming and graciously gifted Our Place pans and wooden spoons for the entire crew and engraved them in her own handwriting.”

The source’s latest revelation has refuted attacks from American President, Donald Trump, who claimed there is trouble in paradise between Meghan and Harry.

"He's got enough problems with his wife. She's terrible."

He went on to suggest: "I think poor Harry is being led around by the nose."

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet. Koi

