Rihanna gives rare personality insights about sons RZA and Riot

Rihanna shares two little boys, RZA and Riot with her partner, A$AP Rocky

February 23, 2025

Rihanna just talked about her two sons, RZA, two and Riot, who was born in 2023.

Even though the pop superstar speaks rarely of her family, she did discuss the contrasting personalities both her sons have.

Speaking to Harper’s Bazaar, the Work singer said, “RZA is just an empath. He’s so magical. He loves music. He loves melody. He loves books. He loves water. Bath time, swimming, pool, beach, anything.”

Then talking about Riot, who is full of energy the moment he wakes up in the morning, Rihanna mentioned, “He’s just hilarious. When he wakes up, he starts to squeal, scream. Not in a crying way. He just wants to sing. And I’m like, ‘Okay, here we go!’

“He’s my alarm in the morning! He’s not taking no for an answer from anyone. I don’t know where he came from, dude,” she hilariously added.

Additionally, Rihanna also mentioned how RZA had a hard time, initially, to adjust being a big brother to Riot, however, she said that despite struggling “like all (new) siblings do,” but “Riot was understanding that his role was being the little brother. Now he knows he’s in charge.”

It is pertinent to mention that the Diamond crooner shares both her sons with rapper partner, A$AP Rocky, with whom she was first romantically linked, back in 2020.

Praising his parenting, Rihanna gushed, “Watching him be a father is the greatest thing. His pureness. His charm. I’m annoyed because my sons sometimes just live for him more than they live for me.”

“And I’m like, ‘Did you know who cooked you? Do you know who pushed you out?’ And they love him, but when I see it, oh, it’s the best,” she concluded. 

