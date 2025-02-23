 
Geo News

Denise Richards banned her daughters from watching THIS iconic film

Denise Richards reveals her daughters are not allowed to watch some of her films

By
Web Desk
|

February 23, 2025

Denise Richards banned her daughters from watching THIS iconic film
Denise Richards banned her daughters from watching THIS iconic film

Denise Richards has revealed that her daughters are not allowed to watch some of her films.

The actress, who shares daughters Sami and Lola Sheen with Charlie Sheen, shared that her daughters are not allowed to watch 1998 thriller Wild Things.

Speaking with People Magazine, Sami, 20, shared with Denise, "You've always told me not to," adding, "Even though it's the most talked [about]... it's the name of our freaking reality show, [Denise Richards and Her Wild Things]."

Denise replied, "I know, but yeah, the answer is no, not to ever see that again or ever," adding, "If there's maybe a PG version, then she can, but I don't even know how they would make it a PG version."

However, Sami adds that she has no interest in watching the movie, saying, "I've dealt with kids showing me pictures of my mom and weird s--- all through high school and stuff."

It is worth mentioning that Sami, Lola, and their younger sister, Eloise, 13, will join Richards in her new Bravo reality show, Denise Richards and Her Wild Things. The series premieres with back-to-back episodes on March 4.

"I’ve always said we need a reality show. Anything that went wrong or happened in our family, I would say, ‘Where are the cameras? We need to be filming this,'" Sami said.

Justin Bieber spends time with Dave Chappelle amid marriage woes
Justin Bieber spends time with Dave Chappelle amid marriage woes
Jennifer Lopez steps out of her mansion post divorce with Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez steps out of her mansion post divorce with Ben Affleck
Richard Gadd eyes collaboration with Dwayne Johnson after Independent Spirit Awards
Richard Gadd eyes collaboration with Dwayne Johnson after Independent Spirit Awards
Kanye West unveils bold Bianca Censori's film cover
Kanye West unveils bold Bianca Censori's film cover
Tate McRae details ‘scary' comparison to Britney Spears
Tate McRae details ‘scary' comparison to Britney Spears
Cynthia Erivo makes stunning appearance at the NAACP Image Awards
Cynthia Erivo makes stunning appearance at the NAACP Image Awards
'Suits LA' star Stephen Amell shares how his daughter helped with the role
'Suits LA' star Stephen Amell shares how his daughter helped with the role
Keke Palmer wins big at the NAACP Image Awards
Keke Palmer wins big at the NAACP Image Awards