Denise Richards banned her daughters from watching THIS iconic film

Denise Richards has revealed that her daughters are not allowed to watch some of her films.

The actress, who shares daughters Sami and Lola Sheen with Charlie Sheen, shared that her daughters are not allowed to watch 1998 thriller Wild Things.

Speaking with People Magazine, Sami, 20, shared with Denise, "You've always told me not to," adding, "Even though it's the most talked [about]... it's the name of our freaking reality show, [Denise Richards and Her Wild Things]."

Denise replied, "I know, but yeah, the answer is no, not to ever see that again or ever," adding, "If there's maybe a PG version, then she can, but I don't even know how they would make it a PG version."

However, Sami adds that she has no interest in watching the movie, saying, "I've dealt with kids showing me pictures of my mom and weird s--- all through high school and stuff."

It is worth mentioning that Sami, Lola, and their younger sister, Eloise, 13, will join Richards in her new Bravo reality show, Denise Richards and Her Wild Things. The series premieres with back-to-back episodes on March 4.

"I’ve always said we need a reality show. Anything that went wrong or happened in our family, I would say, ‘Where are the cameras? We need to be filming this,'" Sami said.