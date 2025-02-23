Meghan Markle turning private moments into promotions and it ‘doesn't sit well'

Meghan Markle has just been bashed for turning something so personal and private into something she’s using for promotions.

Insight into this move has been shared by an insider close to Heat Magazine.

Per their report, “Meghan spent more time promoting Invictus this year than she’s done in previous years.”

“It’s partly because she wants to give the message that they are totally fine and in step.”

This comes amid public sightings where “There’s been a very noticeable uptick in the PDAs”, and its left a lot of people “convinced it’s all for the cameras.”

Sp “Meghan really wants the world to know how happy they are, and that she and Harry aren’t going anywhere.”

Per the same insider that is not the only reason because “she knows people want to see them together, so she’s giving them what they want.”

“But more than that, she’s standing by Harry for this very important moment. She’s committed to the proud wife role and is going all in, but the way she’s turned what should be private moments into promo material doesn’t sit well with a lot of people,” they concluded by saying.