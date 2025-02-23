'Anora' dominates with three big wins amid Oscars buzz

Anora was the biggest winner at the Independent Spirit Awards 2025.

The film, directed by Sean Baker, stood out at the prestigious event with three huge wins.

On February 23, Anora won Best Feature, while Sean received Best Director award. Additionally, the movie's lead star Mikey Madison, claimed the Best Lead Performance trophy.

Anora, released on October 18, 2024, has been praised for its bold exploration of sex work. Director Sean Baker stressed on the importance of supporting independent cinema in his acceptance speech, saying that the industry is "struggling more than ever" and "The system has to be changed. It’s completely unsustainable. We shouldn’t be barely getting by."

It is worth mentioning that these big wins come amid Oscars buzz. The film has been making headlines with the Academy Awards nominations of best picture, best director for Sean, and best actress for Mikey.

Previously, Mikey told People Magazine that she’s trying to stay grounded amid the award season.

“I've gotten a lot of advice. I think just to try to stay present, not take yourself too seriously, is advice I think I consistently keep getting,” Mikey Madison said.