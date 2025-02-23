Photo: Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet going wild for each other: Report

Kylie Jenner is also smitten with her beau Timothee Chalamet as much as he is.

As per the latest findings of Life & Style, the beauty mogul feels a rare connection to the Wonka star.

Reportedly, she does not want to lose the acting sensation ever, and for this reason, she has changed herself as per Timothee’s liking.

“Kylie swears she’s never been in love like this before,” a source dished.

In addition to this, the source remarked, “They connect in every way, and she’s completely in awe of him.”

Mentioning the mother of two’s recent change in appearance, the source addressed, “You just have to look at the way her style,” noting before conclusion, “and even her body, has changed in the two years that they’ve been together.”

On the other hand, Timothee cannot help but rave about how gorgeous his ladylove looks despite claims that she has “amped up” her figure too much.

“People can say all they want about Kylie looking plastic or her b*** being too big but all that matters to her is how her boyfriend feels and fact is, it drives Timothée wild,” shared a source.

“He thinks she’s gorgeous and loves her amped up curves,” the insider dished.