‘Bulletproof cause’ behind Meghan Markle Invictus Games posts revealed

Meghan Markle reportedly had a hidden strategy when she shared glimpses at the 2025 Invictus Games on her social media account.

During the 2025 games held in Canada, the Duchess of Sussex gave fans a closer look at the sporting event by sharing updates on Instagram.

She highlighted key moments from the event even after she returned to the U.S. to be with her kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Speaking with GB News, social media expert Edward Coram James noted that her focus on the Invictus Games was a strategic choice, as supporting veterans is widely respected.

He said, "The choice of Invictus Games as the primary focus seems deliberate. It's a bulletproof cause."

"Notice what's missing? Any luxury, any Hollywood glam, any over-curation. This is intentional," the expert explained.

"She wants people to see her as relatable, hardworking, and philanthropic.

"Everything from the fast-paced posting to the Dolly Parton backing audio seems designed to tell that story."