Prince Harry, Meghan Markle receive shocking advice to stop ‘endless backlash’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has received a shocking advice to stop the “endless backlash” the couple has been receiving since their PDA-filled Invictus Games appearance.

A PR expert said he believes the Duke and Duchess of Sussex should keep their professional ventures separate to avoid the constant media backlash they face.

Harry and Meghan pursued individual projects over the last six months with Meghan making high-profile appearances and Harry focusing on his charity work.

However, the duo reunited publicly for the 2025 Invictus Games in Canada, which PR specialist Edward Coram James believed proved harmful for their brand.

He told GB News, "Invictus is Harry's initiative. He's spent years building this, and when Meghan takes a starring role, the media shifts its focus to her.

"And that can be a problem. Instead of focusing on the athletes and the veterans, we were seeing Meghan's jeans, Meghan reading to school children, and she and Harry holding hands,” Coram James added.

The expert continued: "And that's not their fault, but it is the reality. The whole point of Invictus is to honour these incredible people, and yet, half the coverage became Meghan's big return.

"That's where it gets tricky. If they keep trying to be a joint brand, they're stuck in the cycle of endless backlash.

“The smartest move? Subtle brand separation. Work separately, rebuild individually, and come back stronger."