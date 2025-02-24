 
Geo News

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle receive shocking advice to stop ‘endless backlash'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been receiving heat over their PDA-filled Invictus Games appearance

By
Web Desk
|

February 24, 2025

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle receive shocking advice to stop ‘endless backlash’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle receive shocking advice to stop ‘endless backlash’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has received a shocking advice to stop the “endless backlash” the couple has been receiving since their PDA-filled Invictus Games appearance.

A PR expert said he believes the Duke and Duchess of Sussex should keep their professional ventures separate to avoid the constant media backlash they face.

Harry and Meghan pursued individual projects over the last six months with Meghan making high-profile appearances and Harry focusing on his charity work.

However, the duo reunited publicly for the 2025 Invictus Games in Canada, which PR specialist Edward Coram James believed proved harmful for their brand.

He told GB News, "Invictus is Harry's initiative. He's spent years building this, and when Meghan takes a starring role, the media shifts its focus to her.

"And that can be a problem. Instead of focusing on the athletes and the veterans, we were seeing Meghan's jeans, Meghan reading to school children, and she and Harry holding hands,” Coram James added.

The expert continued: "And that's not their fault, but it is the reality. The whole point of Invictus is to honour these incredible people, and yet, half the coverage became Meghan's big return.

"That's where it gets tricky. If they keep trying to be a joint brand, they're stuck in the cycle of endless backlash.

“The smartest move? Subtle brand separation. Work separately, rebuild individually, and come back stronger."

Leonardo Di Caprio happy to be Austin Butler's 'love guru:' Source
Leonardo Di Caprio happy to be Austin Butler's 'love guru:' Source
Prince William's aide reveals how the first month of Kate Middleton's cancer was like
Prince William's aide reveals how the first month of Kate Middleton's cancer was like
Billy Crystal opens up about devastating LA wildfire aftermath
Billy Crystal opens up about devastating LA wildfire aftermath
Prince Andrew controversy: Pressure mounts on Duke to address Jeffrey Epstein ties video
Prince Andrew controversy: Pressure mounts on Duke to address Jeffrey Epstein ties
Lady Gaga to send special wedding invite to mentor Bradley Cooper: Source
Lady Gaga to send special wedding invite to mentor Bradley Cooper: Source
Jimmy Kimmel reveals 'dream guest' he wants to interview after 22 years on air
Jimmy Kimmel reveals 'dream guest' he wants to interview after 22 years on air
King Charles urged to go against Prince Andrew for greater cause
King Charles urged to go against Prince Andrew for greater cause
Kanye West responds to divorce rumours with Bianca Censori?
Kanye West responds to divorce rumours with Bianca Censori?