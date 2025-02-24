 
Prince Harry's future in US in danger as Donald Trump takes U-turn: Source

Donald Trump previously said he will leave Prince Harry alone amid visa row

By
Web Desk
|

February 24, 2025

Prince Harry’s future in the US is still in danger as US President Donald Trump is reportedly prepared to back legal action against the Duke if it's found that he lied about his past drug use on his US visa application.

Fans of the Duke of Sussex breathed a sigh of relief after Trump told New York Post that he wants to leave Harry alone amid his ongoing visa row.

"I don't want to do that,” Trump said when asked if he will deport Harry. “I'll leave him alone.”

Taking aim at his wife, Meghan Markle, Trump added, “He's got enough problems with his wife. She's terrible."

However, a recent report has revealed that the Duke of Sussex should be "very worried" as Trump is said to remain committed to supporting a prosecution if Harry is found to have lied on his visa application.

Speaking on the matter, an insider told Radar Online, "President Trump has made it very clear that if Harry is found to have not told the truth on his visa application, then he could face prosecution."

"President Trump has said he won't deport Harry but there is no doubt he would support a prosecution.

"The word in Washington is he should be very worried indeed. There is no love lost between the Sussexes and President Trump."

