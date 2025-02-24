 
Royal fans receive exciting news about King Charles, Queen Camilla

Last year, King Charles spoke of his "great sadness" at missing the traditional service

February 24, 2025

The royal fans have received an exciting news about King Charles and Queen Camilla ahead of Royal Maundy Service.

According to the announcement, King Charles and Queen Camilla will be attending the Royal Maundy Service at Durham Cathedral.

Durham Cathedral announced on X, formerly Twitter handle, “We are delighted to announce that His Majesty The King and Her Majesty The Queen will be attending the Royal Maundy Service at Durham Cathedral.”

Royal Maundy takes place each year on the Thursday before Easter Day and is a special service in which the King expresses his gratitude for those who serve and volunteer in their communities.

It further said, “During the service His Majesty will present 152 recipients, 76 men & 76 women (signifying the age of the Monarch), with specially-minted Maundy money to thank them for their outstanding Christian service & for making a difference to the lives of people in their local communities.”

Last year, King Charles spoke of his "great sadness" at missing the traditional Maundy Thursday service.

The King did not attend public events as the monarch was diagnosed with cancer but recorded a message that was played at the service at Worcester Cathedral.


