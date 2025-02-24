Meghan Markle shares major life update after reaching out to Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle has shared a major life update after reaching out to sister-in-law Kate Middleton recently.

According to reports, Archie and Lilibet doting mom secretly reached out to the Princess of Wales as the duchess is starting to realize she and Prince Harry made a major mistake by repeatedly trashing the royal family.

According to a report by Radar Online, Meghan is making secret phone calls to the Princess of Wales begging for help.

The insider claimed, "Meghan is hoping to leverage Kate's generosity and good nature to get what she wants – an invitation back into the royal fold for her and Harry."

Following these reports, Meghan took to her Instagram handle and shared major update from California.

Uploading a video clip in her Instagram stories, Meghan said, “A small break from work to soak in the weekend” followed by the sun emoticon.

The royal insiders have also claimed Meghan Markle's life has fallen short of her expectations after she and Harry stepped down as senior royals.