 
Geo News

Meghan Markle shares major life update after reaching out to Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle is making secret phone calls to Kate Middleton begging for help

By
Web Desk
|

February 24, 2025

Meghan Markle shares major life update after reaching out to Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle has shared a major life update after reaching out to sister-in-law Kate Middleton recently.

According to reports, Archie and Lilibet doting mom secretly reached out to the Princess of Wales as the duchess is starting to realize she and Prince Harry made a major mistake by repeatedly trashing the royal family.

According to a report by Radar Online, Meghan is making secret phone calls to the Princess of Wales begging for help.

The insider claimed, "Meghan is hoping to leverage Kate's generosity and good nature to get what she wants – an invitation back into the royal fold for her and Harry."

Following these reports, Meghan took to her Instagram handle and shared major update from California.

Uploading a video clip in her Instagram stories, Meghan said, “A small break from work to soak in the weekend” followed by the sun emoticon.

Meghan Markle shares major life update after reaching out to Kate Middleton

The royal insiders have also claimed Meghan Markle's life has fallen short of her expectations after she and Harry stepped down as senior royals.

Justin Bieber 'can't wait' to pass down THIS passion to son Jack Blues
Justin Bieber 'can't wait' to pass down THIS passion to son Jack Blues
Meghan Markle receives advice to wait longer before releasing Netflix series video
Meghan Markle receives advice to wait longer before releasing Netflix series
King Charles sends good wishes to Meghan Markle in surprising move
King Charles sends good wishes to Meghan Markle in surprising move
Prince William's inherited powers in the Royal machine come to light
Prince William's inherited powers in the Royal machine come to light
Hilaria Baldwin admits to doing 'stupid' thing in marriage
Hilaria Baldwin admits to doing 'stupid' thing in marriage
'Only Murders In The Building' star addresses SAG awards win amid COVID-19
'Only Murders In The Building' star addresses SAG awards win amid COVID-19
Sarah Ferguson sends important message to Prince William, Harry amid their rift
Sarah Ferguson sends important message to Prince William, Harry amid their rift
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle using Archie, Lilibet to create ‘commercial value'?
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle using Archie, Lilibet to create ‘commercial value'?