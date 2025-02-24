Prince Harry, Meghan Markle using Archie, Lilibet to create ‘commercial value’?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have long been protective of their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, keeping them largely out of the public eye.

However, ever since the Duchess of Sussex has returned to Instagram, she has debuted her kids on the social media platform, including a photo of Lilibet on Meghan’s lifestyle brand website, As Ever.

Even though they have used pictures taken at a specific angle so to protect the children’s privacy, royal experts believe this could signal that the couple may slowly reveal more of their children in the future.

According to a royal expert, the Sussexes seem to be using their kids to create commercial value.

Speaking with The Mirror, royal correspondent Jennie Bond said, "They are clearly fiercely protective of their children. And I think much of that stems from Harry's experience of having cameras trained on him when he was a little boy – and ever since.”

"He showed his contempt for the cameras when he was very young, sticking his tongue out, as he sat in the back of a car with his mother.

“She told him to stop it very quickly! Of course, seeing only glimpses of them makes them even more interesting to the public. And it brings extra attention to whichever video they appear in, which is commercially valuable.

"Sooner or later, they are bound to release pictures of the children. Otherwise, there's a real danger that paparazzi will follow them until they get what they want – in the hope that a newspaper or magazine somewhere in the world will buy the pictures."