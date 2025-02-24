Justin Bieber 'can't wait' to pass down THIS passion to son Jack Blues

Justin Bieber is eager to share his passions with son Jack Blue Bieber as soon as he grows a little

New dad Justin Bieber has revealed which of his passions he can’t wait to pass down to his son Jack Blues.

Bieber took part in the Skate For LA Strong, a charity hockey game held at the Crypto.com Arena on February 23.

There, the hockey lover had a sideline interview with the Los Angeles Kings’ media team and opened up about his plans to get Jack skating as he soon as he can. The charity match was a star-studded affair with stars like Snoop Dogg, Vince Vaughn, Will Ferrel, Danny Devito and Colby Smulders serving as coaches.

When asked if he’s “looking to get your kid on skates,” the Baby hitmaker smiled and replied, “As soon as possible.”

“What is too early?” the reporter asked, to which the She Don’t Like the Lights singer replied, “It’s never too early.”

The singer even got a sweet hockey-themed gift for his son from Toronto Maple Leafs player Auston Matthews. Bieber took to Instagram to share a picture of a jersey from the player with a message written across the numbers.

"To JB Jr.," it read. "Peace & Love."

He was then asked what it means to him to be supporting the victims of the L.A. fires through the hockey match.

“This is everything,” Justin Bieber said. “We’re just looking to have a good time and to just show that when we all come together good things can happen.”