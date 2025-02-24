Ben Affleck wants to find ‘lasting love' with someone like ex Jennifer Garner

After his divorce with Jennifer Lopez , Ben Affleck wants to find a woman sharing traits with ex-wife Jennifer Garner

Ben Affleck is ready to find lasting love and his ex-wife Jennifer Garner is the “perfect example” of the kind of woman he needs to be with.

With his divorce from Jennifer Lopez now finalized, Ben is back to dating.

However, the Triple Frontier actor wants to date someone who understands addiction, just like Garner.

“Ben isn’t rushing into any serious relationship at this stage of his life, but he hasn’t ruled out dating. His new friends, since getting sober, include a lot of AA and Al-anon members,” a source exclusively tells In Touch.

The mole continued: “So, while not everyone is sober, the women he’s meeting know more about navigating a relationship with a member of the sober community. He’s met some very accomplished women through the 12-step program, and as far as I know, no one he’s serious about.”

According to the source, Ben “doesn’t want to date a woman with no clue about addiction.”

“A perfect example is his ex [Jennifer] Garner who is now well aware of how alcoholics operate, and she understands him better than anyone. Ben does want to find a lasting love, he’s just being more cautious about who he chooses,” the source explained.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez got married in 2022 and filed for divorce mid 2024.